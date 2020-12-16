Meals on Wheels set to hold chicken noodle dinner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local event is working to make sure people have a hot meal.

Meals on Wheels is gearing up to host a chicken noodle dinner for you on Friday. The meal will include chicken and noodles, mash potatoes, green beans, and bread.

Meals on Wheels is a non-profit program that provides assistance to those in need.

Program leaders say this is a great way to help and give back to the Terre Haute community.

If you are interested in grabbing a meal, you can on Friday. They are available from 11 am until 2 pm and then from 4 pm to 7 pm.

You can pick it up through a drive-through service at the Wabash Activity Center. It will cost $10 per plate.