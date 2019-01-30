Clear
Meals on Wheels plans to still do deliveries, despite the cold weather

Some people rely on Meals on Wheels to get food. Snow and ice can delay those important deliveries. But, the organization says they are not letting the bitter cold stop them.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 9:08 AM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI)- Some people rely on Meals on Wheels to get food. Snow and ice can delay those important deliveries. But, the organization says they are not letting the bitter cold stop them. 

They say they will deliver as normal through the arctic blast.

Volunteers say it's their mission to make sure their clients are taken care of, especially during extreme weather. 

Charity Mouck, volunteer and program coordinator, says they haven't missed a day of deliveries in four years. That includes holidays. 

The non-profit organization preps, on average, 60 meals a day. And, on Friday's that number is even bigger, up to 100 meals a day preparing extra food for weekends. 

Michael Tingley has volunteered for the past 13 years. He says he has created close bonds with his deliveries. 

"Most of the people I deliver to don't get to talk to anybody all day," Tingley said ."It's a really good contact having somebody show up regularly and check on them. I make sure their heat is on and know that they have a meal to eat."

Earle Harvey relies on Meals on Wheels. He says he couldn't be more thankful for the organization, especially in these dangerous conditions.

"I'm not the only one who depends on them," Harvey said. "All the people who receive their services depend on them. And, if they {Meals on Wheels} doesn't come, theoretically, we don't eat. When you get a volunteer that is as stable as Michael {Tingley} who has delivered for 13 years, that's amazing."

Meals on Wheels says they could still use some help. Right now, they have around 35 to 40 volunteers a part of the organization that helps feed home-bound seniors in the community. 

Volunteers deliver more than 300 meals a week. The organization says they will work with your schedule. Whether you volunteer one day a week or once every other week, the help is appreciated. 

If you are interested in volunteering you can call 812-232-3878. To learn more information, click here

