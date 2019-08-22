Clear
Meals on Wheels makes the move to a new location

The Meals on Wheels clothing closet has a new location.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 9:09 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Meals on Wheels clothing closet has a new location.

It’s to help make it more accessible for those in need.

The closet was previously housed on the third floor of the Wabash Activity Center. That made it hard for some people to use the resource. It was moved to the Loyal Veterans Battalion Thursday. Students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology helped with the move.

Organizers say the change just made sense.

The Meals on Wheels clothing closet is now partnered with the Loyal Veterans Battalion closet. It is open to everyone.

If you'd like to know when you can use this resources.. click here.

