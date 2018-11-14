TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization asked you to share a meal with those who need it.
Meals on Wheels hosted a dinner on Wednesday.
Workers served chicken and noodles dinner with all of the works.
The dinner raised money for the Meals on Wheels program.
The event also featured a raffle and entertainment from a local choir.
"We are working towards making enough money for assistance for people that need nutritious meals and can't provide it for themselves here in the community," Rita Kaperak, the Executive Director of Meals on Wheels said.
The organization provides food for the elderly, disabled, sick, and homebound.
They have been providing the service for around 46 years.
Related Content
- Meals on Wheels hosts fundraiser dinner
- Clay County 4-H hosts fundraiser dinner
- Bowling event helps those who benefit from Meals on Wheels
- Meals on Wheels looking for volunteers in Wabash Valley
- Catholic Charities hosts annual benefit dinner
- Fundraiser works to help people get warm meals
- Azzip Pizza hosts one night only fundraiser
- Local groups host community dinner in West Terre Haute
- Freebirds Solution Center hosts Christmas Eve dinner for community
- Church hosts Wild Game Dinner in Terre Haute