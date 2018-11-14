Clear
Meals on Wheels hosts fundraiser dinner

One local organization asked you to share a meal with those who need it.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 10:57 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization asked you to share a meal with those who need it.

Meals on Wheels hosted a dinner on Wednesday.

Workers served chicken and noodles dinner with all of the works.

The dinner raised money for the Meals on Wheels program.

The event also featured a raffle and entertainment from a local choir.

"We are working towards making enough money for assistance for people that need nutritious meals and can't provide it for themselves here in the community," Rita Kaperak, the Executive Director of Meals on Wheels said.

The organization provides food for the elderly, disabled, sick, and homebound.

They have been providing the service for around 46 years.

