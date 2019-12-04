Meals on Wheels holds third annual Share a Meal fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The third annual Share a Meal fundraiser took place on Wednesday.

The fundraiser will benefit the Meals on Wheels program.

If you bought a lunch or dinner ticket, you received a hot meal...and then another meal was donated to seniors through Meals on Wheels.

Nearly 45,000 meals will be delivered this year through the Terre Haute program. That number has spiked from previous years.

Executive Director Rita Kaperak told us there is a dire need for this service in our community.

"We have way more people in this community that are starving, I mean, literally starving. We've had three or four this year that we've had doctors call and say hey, if you can't get them some food, they've got about two weeks to live and they've all survived. They're all still in the program. They're all doing well now," Kaperak said.