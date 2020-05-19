Meadows Shopping Center reopens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute is officially back open.

While essential stores remained open the shopping center itself has been closed.

That's because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now all of the stores are back up and running. News 10 spoke with the owner of the Lili Pad at Meadows Shopping Center.

She says she hopes people continue to support small businesses during this time.

"That's why I'm hoping as we progress into this...just for people to understand, we know that they want to come in slowly, but also understand that there are small businesses like myself who are trying to go back into this slowly and we need their support," Kristine Niemeyer said.

Meadows Shopping Center is located on Poplar Street in Terre Haute.