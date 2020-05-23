Meadows Shopping Center hosts spring vendor event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you want to exercise your shopping muscles, local business owners want to see you.

The Meadows Shopping Center hosted a spring vendor event on Saturday.

There were fewer vendors at this event compared to past events.

Organizers wanted to be sure tables were spaced out so people could keep their distance.

Vendors also wore masks and had hand sanitizer nearby.

Despite the changes, vendors said they were excited to see customers and customers were excited to be out shopping!

"I will tell you what, I've had those big events and this rates right up there as far as for 20 vendors. The distribution or the amount that's coming out of here, it is amazing the response that we've had," said Christine Niemeyer.

Vendors and store owners at the Meadows said they need your support.

They encourage you to shop local whenever possible.