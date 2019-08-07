Clear

Meadows Manor North in compliance after a resident made physical sexual advances toward other residents, report says

The Indiana State Department of Health says a care facility is in compliance after an allegation it failed to prevent sexual abuse.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 1:44 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

In June, we confirmed an investigation into Meadows Manor North in Terre Haute.

Documents from the state posted online reveal more information.

LINK | STATE AWAITING 'PLAN OF CORRECTION' AFTER INVESTIGATION INTO CARE FACILITY

The report says a resident made sexual comments to staff earlier this year.

According to the report, staff addressed the issue and referred the patient to a psychologist.

A few months later, the resident made physical sexual advances toward other residents.

Meadows Manor North said it has policies in place to track and review residents' behaviors.

According to the report, the patient in question was set for discharge in late June.

