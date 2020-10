VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Meadows Elementary students will join in on remote learning this week.

That's as 14 staff members are in COVID-19 quarantine.

Students can still stop by the school to pick up their work, Chromebooks, and grab-and-go lunches.

The hours to drop in are from 8 am to 9 am and then again from 11 am to 12:30 pm.