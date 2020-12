TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The holidays are looking a little different this year, and that includes how schools around the Wabash Valley are celebrating.

Meadows Elementary in Terre Haute put on a parade on Monday.

They were escorted by fire engines and the Terre Haute Police Department.

The parade allowed staff to drive through and show holiday spirit to kids.

Santa even joined in on the fun and took part in the parade.