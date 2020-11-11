Meadows Elementary School moves to remote learning

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Vigo County school will shift to remote learning.

Meadows Elementary School will start with eLearning on Thursday, November 12. The shift is expected to last through November 19.

This is due to the number of critical staff absences or staffers that are in quarantine.

See the full release below:

"Due to the amount of critical staff absent or on quarantine, Meadows Elementary School will move to remote learning Thursday, November 12. Students will return on Thursday, November 19.

Students may stop by Meadows Elementary School during school hours to retrieve necessary materials and Chromebooks. Students may pick up a free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at the school daily from 11 a.m.-noon. Staff members who are able to report to the building will be on campus during normal school hours.

Teachers will communicate daily with all students to take attendance and to provide specific guidance about remote learning lessons. A list of WiFi-enabled buses that will be deployed throughout the county is available at vigoschools.org."

