Meadows Cafe holds fundraiser to help CODA reach its goal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Terre Haute business is stepping up to help CODA in its time of need.

The Meadows Cafe held a fundraiser on Monday.

100 percent of all dessert sales and tips were donated to CODA.

It's a way to help them toward their $150,000 goal to keep the doors open.

Staff at the cafe told us they knew they needed to step up and help any way they could.

"These women and children need a place to stay. They've already had a rough time and I mean we just want to help them out and do what we can to help them," Tracy Gilbert from Meadows Cafe said.

If CODA does not raise the money it needs by September 13 they will have to suspend residential services.

Some staff members have already been let go.