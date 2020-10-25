VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Meadows Elementary School will be on remote learning this week.

According to the school corporation, this is due to the number of critical staff members on quarantine.

14 people are out.

Two of them are positive for COVID-19 and just one of them was on school grounds while infectious.

Students can stop by the school for school work and Chromebooks and for grab-and-go lunches.