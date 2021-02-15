McDowell beats 100-1 odds for upset Daytona 500 victory

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Michael McDowell stunned NASCAR by scoring his first career victory in the Daytona 500. McDowell charged through a crash scene when Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano wrecked racing for the win. It made a hole for McDowell that he drove through for his first win in 358 career starts. The race ended early Monday morning because of a rain delay of nearly six hours. McDowell was a 100-1 underdog but the journeyman pounced when a hole opened in front of him. The race ended under caution with a fiery eight-car crash and McDowell in his first victory lane.
Posted: Feb 15, 2021 9:17 AM
