McDonald's partners with Ivy Tech to over $3,000 in free tuition assistance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college teamed up with a local restaurant to offer tuition assistance.
Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute has a new partnership with McDonald's.
As part of this partnership...the college will offer McDonald's employees around $3,000 in tuition assistance.
It's all to further the employee's college goals.
News 10 spoke with leaders about the new program on Monday. They say they are excited to be able to offer opportunities like this.
Ivy Tech officials said they hope this will encourage students to receive their education a little closer to home.
