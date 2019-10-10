McDonald's on State Road 46 hosts McTeacher's night

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A local business is celebrating a remode by giving back to teachers.
The McDonalds on State Road 46 in Terre Haute hosted a grand reopening Wednesday and lots of goodies were given away including free food!
It was also McTeacher's night!
Teachers from Riley Elementary were there and a small percentage of proceeds from the event will be donated to the school.
