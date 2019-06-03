SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - McDonald's corporate office said it is continuing to comply with health officials after a local Hepatitis A case.
The Sullivan Health Department is investigating a case of Hepatitis A at the McDonald's in Sullivan.
Symptoms include fatigue, loss of appetite, and stomach pain.
We reached out to McDonald's officials, and state and local health leaders.
They told us, at this time, there are no new concerns.
The owner/operator of the location said an employee became ill.
Health officials have said the risk of the virus spreading from this case is very low.
The restaurant closed for a short time for cleaning and then re-opened.
Related Content
- McDonald's corporate says it is continuing to comply with health officials after Hep A shut down Sullivan restaurant
- Possible threat shuts down Sullivan bank
- Vigo County Health Department warning about the dangers of Hep-A
- Vigo County Health Department issues warning as Indiana experiences Hep A outbreak
- Vigo County School Corporation continues to peruse more mental health for students
- Paths to Progress continues in Sullivan
- Progress continues on new Sullivan County firehouse
- Overnight fire destroys McDonald's
- Lawsuit against a Sullivan County school corporation's handling of rape allegation still active, suggestions for changes
- Indiana officials shut 2 wells after toxic chemicals found