McDonald's corporate says it is continuing to comply with health officials after Hep A shut down Sullivan restaurant

McDonald's corporate office said it is continuing to comply with health officials after a local Hepatitis A case.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 3:37 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - McDonald's corporate office said it is continuing to comply with health officials after a local Hepatitis A case.

The Sullivan Health Department is investigating a case of Hepatitis A at the McDonald's in Sullivan.

Symptoms include fatigue, loss of appetite, and stomach pain.

We reached out to McDonald's officials, and state and local health leaders.

They told us, at this time, there are no new concerns.

The owner/operator of the location said an employee became ill.

Health officials have said the risk of the virus spreading from this case is very low.

The restaurant closed for a short time for cleaning and then re-opened.

