McDonald's celebrates owner during Women's History Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - McDonald's restaurants in the Wabash Valley are celebrating Jami Kasprzyk, co-owner of nine area McDonald's, during Women's History Month.

Jami owns and operates McDonald's restaurants in Terre Haute and Clinton, Indiana and Casey, Marshall, and Paris, Illinois.

They bought the restaurants in 2018 and have donated thousands of meals to local schools and healthcare workers, and in January they donated $10,000 to Vigo County Schools to purchase Chromebooks for kindergarten through second graders. They also partnered with other local operators to donate 6,500 pounds of chicken to Catholic Charities of Terre Haute which serves individuals with food insecurity in counties throughout the Wabash Valley, states a news release.

Jami also serves as a board member for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana. The Round-Up for RMHC program allows patrons to round their total up to the nearest dollar to support RMHC, and two cents of every Happy Meal sold goes straight to the charity. In 2020, Kasprzyk and other local operators raised more than $14,000 for RMHC of Central Indiana through the Sleeves for Support fundraiser.

“I noticed a lot of similarities between teaching and running a restaurant,” the former teacher said. “I really enjoy helping people set goals for themselves and learning what motivates different personalities to find a creative way to provide them with the tools to accomplish those goals.”

According to her crew members and management team, Kasprzyk is respected as a supportive employer who is not afraid to roll up her sleeves and get to work.

“Jami empowers our whole team, both personally and professionally,” said Angel Rice, a Supervisor with the Kasprzyk McDonald’s organization. “I could not ask for a more supportive leader and role model.”