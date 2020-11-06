"It is dangerous..." McDaniel Rd. bridge set to be repaired

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The bridge on McDaniel Road off of Woodsmall Drive is falling apart. While we were out there, people were telling me their personal stories of issues they've had with this bridge.

"We've actually found items on the side of the road where trailers have lost loads. A friend of ours lost a 100-pound propane cylinder from hitting this bump here on the bridge," Michael, a resident who lives nearby said.

He and his wife drive over this bridge every day, multiple times a day. He said this has been an issue for years.

"If this was a main road up in town, it'd get fixed. It wouldn't last this long," he said.

Michael says it's a well-traveled road and it's a danger to everyone driving.

"It is dangerous. Like I said the 100-pound propane cylinder is just one incident. If that would've landed just right it could've blowed up," he said.

Now, the Vigo County Highway Department said they're planning to fix it. According to Larry Robbins, the county engineer, a big issue is when CSX did their railroad maintenance on that side of town. It dumped a lot of heavy truck traffic over the bridge.

That has made the county push the bridge repair up.

Robbins said they are going to start repairs this upcoming week. That includes grinding down the top and sides, adding four beams to the bottom for extra support, and then repaving the area.

Robbins said they've been waiting on supplies to come in, but the coronavirus pandemic has pushed back the delivery of those.

He said they've been trying to keep up with it but the repair is needed.

"It's been something our crews have been trying to keep it as good as it can be, but with the amount of traffic that McDaniel sees it is kind of a never ending battle," Robbins said.

The highway department said that area of McDaniel road will be closed starting next week until they can repave the area.