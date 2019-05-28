Clear

McAlister's officially opens for business on Terre Haute's southside

Dining choices in Terre Haute just got a little bit bigger as a new restaurant opened its doors to the public.

Posted: May 28, 2019 3:02 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dining choices in Terre Haute just got a little bit bigger as a new restaurant opened its doors to the public.

News 10 stopped by McAlister's Deli on Tuesday.

That's where local business leaders gathered to host a special ribbon cutting.

It marked the restaurant's grand opening.

On Memorial Day, it gave veterans a sneak peek.

McAlister's Deli serves sandwiches, salads, and soup.

You can find it on U.S. 41 near the Vigo County Fairgrounds.

