McAlister's officially opens for business on Terre Haute's southside

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dining choices in Terre Haute just got a little bit bigger as a new restaurant opened its doors to the public.

News 10 stopped by McAlister's Deli on Tuesday.

That's where local business leaders gathered to host a special ribbon cutting.

It marked the restaurant's grand opening.

On Memorial Day, it gave veterans a sneak peek.

McAlister's Deli serves sandwiches, salads, and soup.

You can find it on U.S. 41 near the Vigo County Fairgrounds.