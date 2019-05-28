McAlister's officially opens for business on Terre Haute's southside

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dining choices in Terre Haute just got a little bit bigger as a new restaurant opened its doors to the public.
News 10 stopped by McAlister's Deli on Tuesday.
That's where local business leaders gathered to host a special ribbon cutting.
It marked the restaurant's grand opening.
On Memorial Day, it gave veterans a sneak peek.
McAlister's Deli serves sandwiches, salads, and soup.
You can find it on U.S. 41 near the Vigo County Fairgrounds.
