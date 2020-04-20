Mayors across the Wabash Valley weigh-in on COVID-19

Wabash Valley, Ind. (WTHI)- Mayors in our viewing area are taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.

We checked in with many of them to learn more about their efforts.

In the city of Washington, Indiana... Mayor David Rhoades has created a social distancing policy.

Residents are to go to work and then come home. For others, they are strictly to work from their residence.

This has been in place for over a week and according to Rhoades, they're seeing progress.

He tells us that residents need to continue what they're currently doing to flatten the curve.

"Keep everybody safe, stay home and just continue on what we have been doing. Hopefully, in another couple of weeks, we will be better off yet," said Rhoades.

In the village of Oblong, Mayor Teresa Fielder is also actively working to keep her residents healthy.

She tells us that at first, it didn't seem like many were taking it as seriously as they should.

Now, she feels more confident that residents are abiding by the Governor's orders.

However, much like many of her residents, Fielder says she's ready to see the pandemic end.

"It's like something that has come into our lives uninvited, unannounced and it's changed us. It's been an eye-opener and I'll sure be glad once we have this under control."

We will continue to speak with other Mayors in the Valley throughout the week. Be sure to join us on News 10 to hear what they have to say.