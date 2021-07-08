Mayor, chief, and FBI hold joint press conference - here's what we found out...and what we are still waiting to learn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The investigation into Terre Haute Police Department Greg Ferency's shooting death remains active.

There's still a lot of information police aren't releasing at this point.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennet, Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen, and FBI Special Agent Paul Keenan spoke during a Thursday morning press conference.

Here's what we learned during that press conference.

The FBI has brought in crime scene experts from across the country

Officials continue to gather and process evidence from the scene

The still-unidentified suspect showed up at the federal office before Ferency exited the building

Search warrants were served at several locations

The suspect's vehicle was located at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute

Special Agent Keenan gave a description of how things happened on Wednesday.

He said," An agent inside our office heard the gunshots, came outside and engaged the suspect and fired at him. The suspect left the scene and drove himself to the hospital where he underwent surgery for his wounds and is currently in custody at the hospital."

What we still don't know

We are still working to confirm the identity of the suspect, and what his relationship was to Ferency. Investigators are looking into whether or not Detective Ferency was specifically targeted.

News 10 has received unconfirmed reports of the suspect's identity, but we will not share that information until officials confirm that person's identity.