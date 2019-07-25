'If anyone in Bicknell calls for a policeman one is going to come.'; Mayor addresses police department staffing

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - Bicknell police chief Terry Stremming was placed on leave after an incident in April. That has left the Bicknell police department struggling to keep up.

Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook explains, "We have two officers that are on leave due to pending criminal matters. We have two officers who are working full time for us. They are working twelve-hour shifts in conjunction with the county. The county covers the bottom half of the day and our two officers cover the top half of the day."

The department currently has two vacant positions. Estabrook says it has been difficult filling those positions.

The city is now working on a plan with the county to come up with a permanent solution.

Estabrook says, "We've been in negotiations with the county for the last three months. We continue to work on what we hope to be a full interlocal agreement."

Estabrook says he has been approached with questions via social media. One of those concerns is the department's status changing Bicknell's status as a city.

Estabrook explains, "If law enforcement changes in Bicknell it won't affect whether there is a mayor or a council. It would still remain a third-class city."

Estabrook says Bicknell continues to work with the county to supply 24/7 support for the city. He says no matter what...the city is protected.

Estabrook says, "He may have a badge on or he may have a star on. But if anyone in Bicknell calls for a policeman one is going to come. 24/7 coverage has not been in doubt. We've always had, we've always been covered with police protection throughout this circumstance."