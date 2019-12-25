Clear

Mayor Joe Wellman reflects on eight years at the helm

Wellman plans on more family time as he retires.

Posted: Dec 25, 2019 12:01 AM
Posted By: Gary Brian

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A lot has happened in the city of Washington during Joe Wellman's eight years as mayor. Wellman says as each project has begun, it was the people in the community that helped bring things together.

Wellman explains, "I would stack the volunteerism effort in Daviess county and Washington against any place in the midwest. I just think that any time we've needed a project people just stepped up to the plate and said yeah mayor we would be glad to help."

Wellman says during his time he focused on infrastructure, quality of place, and economic development. He says economic development has been on the rise thanks to i-69.

Wellman says, "Eagle Railcar that now has somewhere around one hundred and fifty employees."

Wellman says work on infrastructure is one of the things he is most proud of.

Wellman explains, "I guess the thing I am very happy about is two major projects that have languished for 20-25 years. Business fifty being one of those and the other being the 15th street bridge."

Current fire chief Dave Rhoads will replace Wellman as mayor at the beginning of 2020. Wellman says he has been working with Rhoads on the projects that are still in the works.

At the end of his time as mayor Wellman says he believes he has left the city better then it was.

Wellman says, "My goal of doing this has been, you know let's do what we can to make the city better so that our kids and our grandkids and great-grandkids can have a place that they want to live at and return to. And we're starting to see that."

