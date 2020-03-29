Mayor Duke Bennett says the coronavirus pandemic will push back cities major projects

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said the only way we can beat the virus is by working together.

The coronavirus has affected many of our lives, but Mayor Bennett said it's also put a hold on Terre Haute's growth.

The coronavirus has pushed back some of the city's major projects.

He said the biggest impact has been on you the people.

Many aren't going to work right now to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

Mayor Bennett said that's caused the flow of money in the community to slow down tremendously.

He's been on numerous conference calls about some of the major city projects.

Work on the jail, convention center, and the casino have been pushed back.

Mayor Bennett said these are times no one has seen before, but he's very optimistic that Terre Haute will bounce back quickly.

"I still think the fundamentals are good right here in our community, get through this these tough next few weeks with this virus and I think you're going to see still a lot of economic activity in our community," said Bennett.

Mayor Bennett said the only way we can beat this is by listening to experts and practicing social distancing.