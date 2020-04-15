Mayor Duke Bennett and Chamber of Commerce to host discussion - here's how you can watch it live on WTHI-TV

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You will have the chance to hear from Mayor Duke Bennett in a special discussion next week.
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is hosting it.
We will carry the discussion as a special report on WTHI-TV and myFOX10.
You will also be able to watch it here on WTHITV.com.
It starts at 7:00 on Thursday, April 23.
Use the contact form below to submit a question!
