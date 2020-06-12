Mayor Bennett releases reopening plans for Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – Friday Indiana started phase 4 of their back on track plan.

It means more places can open and more people can be inside.

Mayor Duke Bennett released his reopening plans for Terre Haute Friday.

They mirror Governor Holcomb’s plan.

Mayor Bennett highlights when Terre Haute's museums will reopen.

Four of our five museums will open next week.

All of the museum directors have been working together to make sure they can create a fun and safe environment for everyone in the city.