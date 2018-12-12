Clear

Mayor Bennett donates time to Red Kettle Campaign

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett spent part of his Wednesday as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 10:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute received a special guest on Wednesday.

The organization is always in need of more donations.

Mayor Bennett said it is just one of the many ways to help people in need this holiday season.

"Appreciative of the community and how much money they can give and how much time they give to whatever the need might be. I just wanted to do my little part," Mayor Bennett said.

The Red Kettle Campaign provides money for much of the Salvation Army's budget.

