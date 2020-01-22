TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett gave business owners and city leaders a look at what's ahead.
Bennett gave a special presentation for the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.
During the presentation, he talked about the highlights of 2019 and what people can expect for 2020.
Some of this year's projects include working on a new overpass, repaving projects and getting the new building for the Terre Haute Police Department.
Mayor Bennett says these projects are well underway.
"It all just kind of runs together if you will...but 2019 was a very good year for us and I think 2020 will be even better," Mayor Bennett said.
Related Content
- Mayor Bennett addresses Chamber of Commerce on what to expect for 2020
- Chamber of Commerce hosts holiday party
- Marshall Chamber of Commerce holds open house
- Chamber of Commerce names next President
- Mayor Bennett highlights city's balanced budget during state of city address
- Chamber of Commerce, volunteers spring clean in downtown Terre Haute
- Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce wants your feedback
- Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce focuses on advocacy
- Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce president announces retirement
- Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce Announce New President
Scroll for more content...