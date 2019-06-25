Mayor: Assistant Police Chief to keep position after DUI arrest

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Mayor of Brazil says Assistant Police Chief/Captain Dennis Archer will keep his position with the Brazil Police Department after being arrested on a drunk driving charge.

According to Indiana State Police, Captain Archer was pulled over on U.S. Highway 40 near West Street in Brazil around 1:40am Saturday. Police say Archer was stopped for an unsafe lane move.

Police said Archer had a blood alcohol content of .09%. The legal limit is .08%. Archer faces charges for driving under the influence of alcohol and was ticketed for an unsafe lane move.

Mayor Brian Wyndham told News 10 the incident happened off-duty and that Archer was not in his squad car. Wyndham said Archer's status with the Police Department will not change.

