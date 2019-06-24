Mattoon teacher credited with saving lives during school shooting incident honored

MATTOON, Ill. (WTHI) - A teacher credited with saving lives in Mattoon, Illinois is receiving some special recognition.

Angela McQueen is a Carnegie Medal recipeient.

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission awards people who risk their lives while trying to save others.

LINK | TEEN INVOLVED IN MATTOON SCHOOL SHOOTING RECEIVES THE MAXIMUM SENTENCE

In September of 2017, a teen in Mattoon took a gun to school.

Police say McQueen lunged at the student, getting the gun away.

McQueen forced the student's arm toward the ceiling so he wasn't aiming at students or staff.

A bullet hit one student, who recovered.

LINK | MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL TEAMING UP WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT TO DISCUSS EMERGENCY RESPONSE TO RECENT SHOOTING

McQueen suffered hearing loss and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.