Mattoon teacher credited with saving lives during school shooting incident honored

MATTOON, Ill. (WTHI) - A teacher credited with saving lives in Mattoon, Illinois is receiving some special recognition.
Angela McQueen is a Carnegie Medal recipeient.
The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission awards people who risk their lives while trying to save others.
TEEN INVOLVED IN MATTOON SCHOOL SHOOTING RECEIVES THE MAXIMUM SENTENCE
In September of 2017, a teen in Mattoon took a gun to school.
Police say McQueen lunged at the student, getting the gun away.
McQueen forced the student's arm toward the ceiling so he wasn't aiming at students or staff.
A bullet hit one student, who recovered.
MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL TEAMING UP WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT TO DISCUSS EMERGENCY RESPONSE TO RECENT SHOOTING
McQueen suffered hearing loss and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
