Mattel is honoring frontline workers with special edition toys

(CNN) -- Saying thank you to our everyday heroes for being on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic may never be enough. But to honor their work keeping communities safe, toymaker Mattel is launching a set of collectible action figures, with proceeds going to communities in need.

The #ThankYouHeroes collection includes 16 action figures -- four each of doctors, nurses, EMTs and delivery drivers in varying genders and skin tones -- and a five-figure set of Little People Community Champions from Fisher-Price with a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver and grocery store worker, according to an online release.

Starting Wednesday through May 31, the figures can be preordered for $20, with $15 from each online purchase donated by Mattel to The Entertainment Industry Foundation, in support of #FirstRespondersFirst, a fund dedicated to providing essential items to frontline health care workers and their families, according to the release.

"#ThankYouHeroes is designed to immortalize and honor healthcare and every day heroes, and to drive additional donations to support first responders," Chuck Scothon, senior vice president of Fisher-Price and global head of infant and preschool for Mattel, said in an online statement.

"Whether these toys are given as a gift to recognize someone working on the front lines, or used as a tool to help children have conversations about how they are feeling, it is our hope that Fisher-Price toys, and play in general, can ultimately make these difficult times easier for both kids and adults."

All orders in the collection are expected to ship by December 31.

