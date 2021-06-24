How is the material shortage impacting local construction?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Across the country, some construction projects are slowing down and even grinding to a halt. This is due to various building supply shortages.

News 10 spoke with Brad Utz, the Director of Construction of the City of Terre Haute, about what kind of impact that shortage is having locally.

Utz says that we are not seeing the shortage yet, and there are a couple of reasons behind that.

City construction plans its projects months in advance and the construction happening now was before the shortage began. Another reason the city hasn't been impacted yet is that many of the current projects are roadwork.

Concrete and asphalt aren't experiencing the same shortage that many other building materials are.

"All of the current projects that are going on right now bid in March and early April so that happened before all of this really started," said Utz.