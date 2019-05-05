INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The large bones of a mastodon found last month in southern Indiana are becoming part of the Indiana State Museum's collection of the ancient, elephant-like mammals.
Workers found most of a tusk, two limb bones and a jawbone with teeth while installing sewer lines across a farm near Seymour about 60 miles (96 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.
State museum officials say the bones are estimated to be between 10,000 and 13,000 years old and from a mastodon standing about 9 feet (2.7 meters) tall. Museum staffers plan on spending the next year studying the bones and doing preservation work on them.
The bones will be available for future exhibitions at the downtown Indianapolis museum.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
5/5/2019 4:58:30 PM (GMT -4:00)
Related Content
- Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum
- Indiana sewer project unearths trove of mastodon bones
- Authorities: Dead dogs found dumped in southern Indiana
- Bottles of Wish Bone salad dressing recalled
- Southern Indiana recovers from afternoon storms
- Southern Indiana sees more venomous black widows
- Missing Indiana woman found dead
- Indiana Military Museum unveils WWI tank for war centennial
- A hobby that preserves history at the Indiana Military Museum
- Visit dozens of Indiana museums for free on Saturday