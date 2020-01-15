Massive measles outbreak: Why doctors encourage you to get vaccinated

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- If you haven't gotten your measles shot, you may want to do it now.

According to the CDC, in 2019 the United States saw the largest number of measle cases since 1992.

11 states reported massive outbreaks. Indiana had several cases but was not on the list for outbreaks. However, Illinois was at the top.

News 10 spoke with Dr. Darren Brucken at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute.

Brucken explained that international travel and under vaccinations are two of the main contributors to the spike.

"The world is getting smaller and there are more international travelers and measles is a highly contagious disease. About 90% of people that become exposed become infected if you're not vaccinated. No matter what you do hand washing, coughing, sneezing all of those things," Brucken said.

In fact, it just takes one person to spread it to multiple people. This is often common in cities. Brucken expressed the need behind vaccination.

"The key to beating viruses that we can control, with vaccination is to vaccinate. Preach vaccination, encourage vaccination," Brucken said. "All it takes is one outbreak in one little area and suddenly you have 80 cases instead of four."

Doctors encourage you to get a shot in 2020 to avoid any measle-related illness.