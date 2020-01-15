Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Massive measles outbreak: Why doctors encourage you to get vaccinated

If you haven't gotten your measles shot, you may want to do it now. According to the CDC, in 2019 the United States saw the largest number of measle cases since 1992.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 8:33 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- If you haven't gotten your measles shot, you may want to do it now.

According to the CDC, in 2019 the United States saw the largest number of measle cases since 1992.

11 states reported massive outbreaks. Indiana had several cases but was not on the list for outbreaks. However, Illinois was at the top. 

News 10 spoke with Dr. Darren Brucken at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute.

Brucken explained that international travel and under vaccinations are two of the main contributors to the spike.

"The world is getting smaller and there are more international travelers and measles is a highly contagious disease. About 90% of people that become exposed become infected if you're not vaccinated. No matter what you do hand washing, coughing, sneezing all of those things," Brucken said.  

In fact, it just takes one person to spread it to multiple people. This is often common in cities. Brucken expressed the need behind vaccination. 

"The key to beating viruses that we can control, with vaccination is to vaccinate. Preach vaccination, encourage vaccination," Brucken said. "All it takes is one outbreak in one little area and suddenly you have 80 cases instead of four."

Doctors encourage you to get a shot in 2020 to avoid any measle-related illness.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Foggy start with showers later.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Massive measles outbreak: Why doctors encourage you to get vaccinated

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Showers, warm. High: 53

Image

Time Traveler's Club takes a trip to the past to explore historic Terre Haute church

Image

South Knox girls

Image

Clay City basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Lincoln Hale

Image

Kevin Palmer

Image

Police run security for Terre Haute fire as people try and argue with firefighters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans