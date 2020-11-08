Massive drug bust in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Matthew Beeler and Morgan Colvert were arrested this morning on drug charges.
Terre Haute police say they were called to the 3,000 block of Schaal Avenue for a overdose.
That victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
After searching the home, police say they found six pounds of meth and several firearms.
Police also say the drugs are worth up to $100,000 dollars.
Posted: Nov 8, 2020 10:40 PM
