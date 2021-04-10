Mass vaccination sites are continuing to pop up all over the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many Wabash Valley health departments are expanding efforts to get people vaccinated for COVID-19. The Vigo County Health Department, the Greene County Health Department, and the Vermillion County Health Department all held mass vaccination clinics this weekend.

Health department officials said this is vital in making sure everyone gets vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Over in Vermillion County, health officials administered the Moderna vaccine.

The Vermillion County Health Department said the reason the clinic is being put on is due to a surplus of vaccines.

The Indiana State Department of Health contacted the local health department and asked it to run this clinic, serving up to 400 people.

The Vermillion County Health Department told News 10 the fairgrounds is a perfect place to give out vaccines to the community.

The Vermillion County Health Department said, "We were doing two clinics. One here at the fairgrounds, and one at the health department in Clinton. But we moved everything here for spacing reasons and being able to get more people through to get their vaccines."

Over in Vigo County, the health department administered the one-dose Johnson-&-Johnson vaccine.

The Indiana State Department of Health gave the Vigo County health department over 500 doses.

The health department started off the day by giving out vaccines to those who had appointments.

However, as the day wore on health officials told us they wanted to start letting people walk in to get their vaccine.

The Vigo County Health Department said, "People have been asking about it for weeks. 'when are we going to have this, when are we going to do this vaccine clinic?' and here it is."

Both health departments said these clinics wouldn't have been possible without the help of volunteers.

Health officials said, "It's not just one person it's our whole staff. We have volunteers and they're amazing, and everybody is working together to get the vaccine in the arms of people that want it."

The Greene County clinic was open to walk-ins.

It will be back at the Greene County Fairgrounds on May 14 and 15 to give out the second dose.