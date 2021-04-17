Clear

Mass shootings are on the rise again

Learn from local experts why mass shootings are happening on such a large scale in the United States.

Posted: Apr 17, 2021 11:34 PM
Posted By: Hannah Follman

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA (WTHI)

The tragedy in Indianapolis marks the 45th mass shooting in the last month. That is according to CNN reporting. News 10 spoke with several Indiana University professors on how we can come together as a country and prevent shootings like this going forward.

Forty-five mass shootings over a thirty-day span is hard for many to comprehend. On top of this, according to an analysis by the Gun Violence Archive, the nation has seen at least 147 mass shootings in 2021 alone. Local experts believe there are two main reasons as to why this is an ongoing problem in the United States.

"Good mental health care that so many of us need just to be the best humans we can be is just out of reach for us," Dr. Jody Madeira, a Law Professor at the Maurer School of Law at Indiana University, said. "And the second, of course, is the United States has a higher rate of firearms per capita than any other developed country."

According to BBC News, the United States is by far the highest gun-owning country in the world with over 120 firearms per 100 residents. This is more than enough for every U.S citizen to have at least one firearm.

"We make it easier to get a gun than we do to get a job at Mcdonalds or any other fast food place," Paul Helmke, the former president of the Brady Campaign to prevent Gun Violence, said. "In this country, it's like put down the money and here is your gun. That is ridciulous. Basically, we are saying we are willing to live with this level of violence because we refuse to do anything about it."

Local experts are urging the public to take action now to solve this ongoing national issue.

"Right now, our response as a country is our hearts, our prayers, and our sympathies are with you, and we do nothing else," he said. "We need to push our elected officials, our senators, our congresspeople, our state legislators to take action on gun violence."

The United States is the only country experiencing mass shootings on a very frequent basis, experts say. To help prevent future mass shootings, Madeira, Helmke, and others are encouraging you to contact local officials to promote further advocacy efforts to help keep everyone around you safe. If you are interested in making a change, you can contact your Indiana Legislators here. For Illinois Legislators, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 49°
Mattoon/Charleston
Mostly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Partly cloudy and cool evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

12 points revitalization

Image

vigo county fishing event

Image

sick little girl

Image

isu bees campus

Image

cat adoption event

Image

swamp stomp

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

DNR VOLUNTEER WEEK

Image

DARWIN ROAD CLEANUP

Image

DONAGHY DAY SERVICE

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1296267

Reported Deaths: 23920
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5193749807
DuPage859941248
Will71429960
Lake64343965
Kane55291752
Winnebago30845458
Madison29757514
St. Clair27099502
McHenry26844278
Peoria20980277
Champaign19689137
Sangamon17635229
McLean16739169
Tazewell15802256
Rock Island14208303
Kankakee13435196
Kendall1224490
LaSalle11706231
Macon10180190
DeKalb9216118
Vermilion9045125
Adams8178117
Williamson7198126
Whiteside6809163
Boone634871
Ogle573978
Clinton569690
Grundy559671
Coles550894
Knox5287137
Jackson483963
Henry469163
Effingham467371
Macoupin458281
Livingston458083
Stephenson449780
Marion4404114
Woodford437262
Franklin432370
Monroe430990
Jefferson4143119
Randolph409184
Lee394050
Morgan375179
Montgomery364073
Logan362856
Fulton361450
Bureau352681
Christian350472
Fayette313154
Perry313059
Iroquois289864
Jersey260949
McDonough256143
Douglas254335
Saline249353
Lawrence238925
Shelby224537
Union222940
Crawford209025
Bond196824
Cass194524
Pike176051
Jo Daviess175724
Clark175532
Warren173346
Wayne172951
Hancock172430
Richland171240
Carroll170236
Ford169046
Edgar166239
White166226
Washington162725
Moultrie156226
Clay147243
Greene142332
Piatt141514
Mason140741
Johnson139214
De Witt137923
Mercer135033
Wabash134212
Massac131039
Cumberland127919
Menard118012
Jasper114217
Marshall98317
Hamilton82215
Schuyler7005
Brown6846
Pulaski6807
Stark60523
Edwards55012
Henderson52014
Calhoun5082
Scott4671
Alexander46210
Gallatin4534
Putnam4403
Hardin36512
Pope3053
Out of IL50
Unassigned02290

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 704632

Reported Deaths: 13211
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion961411718
Lake51322943
Allen39040670
Hamilton34368405
St. Joseph33865539
Elkhart27197431
Vanderburgh22050394
Tippecanoe21725212
Johnson17475374
Porter17240298
Hendricks16754310
Clark12663190
Madison12321337
Vigo12172244
Monroe11417166
LaPorte10841204
Delaware10325184
Howard9629211
Kosciusko9098113
Hancock7954139
Bartholomew7867155
Warrick7680155
Floyd7543176
Wayne6887198
Grant6773171
Boone6524100
Morgan6379138
Dubois6074117
Marshall5770108
Dearborn568576
Cass5678102
Henry5569100
Noble539383
Jackson492869
Shelby478295
Lawrence4336118
Gibson427789
Harrison427570
Clinton417753
Montgomery417286
DeKalb407984
Huntington377480
Whitley376339
Miami371765
Knox365789
Steuben363357
Putnam352360
Jasper347546
Wabash347377
Adams337852
Ripley333468
Jefferson312180
White307854
Daviess289399
Wells285581
Decatur278592
Fayette277162
Greene270485
Posey268433
Scott260853
Clay253044
LaGrange252170
Randolph234680
Washington230631
Spencer227531
Jennings224747
Fountain208245
Sullivan207542
Starke202652
Owen191956
Fulton190939
Jay185829
Carroll185620
Perry179736
Orange176753
Rush170624
Vermillion165943
Franklin165635
Tipton160943
Parke144316
Blackford133331
Pike130234
Pulaski113245
Newton103034
Brown99740
Crawford97514
Benton96413
Martin82515
Warren79315
Switzerland7698
Union69710
Ohio55711
Unassigned0408