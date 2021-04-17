Mass shootings are on the rise again

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA (WTHI)

The tragedy in Indianapolis marks the 45th mass shooting in the last month. That is according to CNN reporting. News 10 spoke with several Indiana University professors on how we can come together as a country and prevent shootings like this going forward.

Forty-five mass shootings over a thirty-day span is hard for many to comprehend. On top of this, according to an analysis by the Gun Violence Archive, the nation has seen at least 147 mass shootings in 2021 alone. Local experts believe there are two main reasons as to why this is an ongoing problem in the United States.

"Good mental health care that so many of us need just to be the best humans we can be is just out of reach for us," Dr. Jody Madeira, a Law Professor at the Maurer School of Law at Indiana University, said. "And the second, of course, is the United States has a higher rate of firearms per capita than any other developed country."

According to BBC News, the United States is by far the highest gun-owning country in the world with over 120 firearms per 100 residents. This is more than enough for every U.S citizen to have at least one firearm.

"We make it easier to get a gun than we do to get a job at Mcdonalds or any other fast food place," Paul Helmke, the former president of the Brady Campaign to prevent Gun Violence, said. "In this country, it's like put down the money and here is your gun. That is ridciulous. Basically, we are saying we are willing to live with this level of violence because we refuse to do anything about it."

Local experts are urging the public to take action now to solve this ongoing national issue.

"Right now, our response as a country is our hearts, our prayers, and our sympathies are with you, and we do nothing else," he said. "We need to push our elected officials, our senators, our congresspeople, our state legislators to take action on gun violence."

The United States is the only country experiencing mass shootings on a very frequent basis, experts say. To help prevent future mass shootings, Madeira, Helmke, and others are encouraging you to contact local officials to promote further advocacy efforts to help keep everyone around you safe. If you are interested in making a change, you can contact your Indiana Legislators here. For Illinois Legislators, click here.