Mass Vaccination Site is being held in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Local counties are working hard to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, including Greene County. So far the health department has vaccinated 8% of Greene County residents and now they're looking to do more.

Health officials said they are able to administer more vaccines thanks to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The state gave the Greene County Health Department 1,500 doses of the Moderna Vaccine.

So, the Greene County Health Department is partnering with nursing students at Ivy Tech to hold a mass vaccination clinic this weekend.

Anyone can now come to the Greene County Fairgrounds to receive their first dose.

Health officials told News 10 there's no excuse to not get vaccinated with options like this clinic.

Health officials said, "Those doses are definitely available to the public. So, all Greene County residents who want to get vaccinated can get vaccinated in Greene County, and that's our strongest response to covid right now."

The Greene County Fairgrounds was chosen by the Greene County health department to put on their mass vaccination clinic.

Carrie Ramey is the public health nurse at the Greene County Health Department.

She told News 10 putting on a mass vaccination clinic was no easy task, but it was something the health department couldn't pass up doing.

Ramey said, "So to me it was we're doing this. We're going to get this done. It doesn't matter if it's one week out, we're going to work together, we're going to get it done, and we're going to get people vaccinated here."

From 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., anyone over the age of 18 can get the Moderna Vaccine at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

Ramey said you don't have to be a resident of Greene County, and you don't need an appointment to get your vaccine here.

She told News 10 the clinic is taking anyone from Indiana, including people who didn't register.

Ramey said, "There's no excuse now. You can't say 'well I had trouble registering' or 'I don't have a computer.' you literally just have to pull up, come in, and we will take it from there and get it scheduled, get you a shot."

Ramey said this clinic is offering more than just the vaccine, it's also offering hope.

She said, "For all of us, we've got to work together. And if we get vaccinated, and people can stay socially distanced, and wear a mask when you're around people you're not normally around, we can get back to life the way it was before 2020."

Looking ahead to the future, health officials said they'll be back here at the Greene County Fairgrounds on May 14 and 15 to deliver the second dose of the Moderna Vaccine.