Masks are not mandated for schools in Indiana - but some say they could help stop the spread

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many people are hoping for a sense of normalcy this school year.

Indiana teachers and students were looking forward to ditching the masks. As of right now, Indiana is not requiring students to mask up. After CDC's newest recommendations, this decision may be subject to change.

Vigo County Health Educator, Roni Elder believes masking could lower COVID-19 numbers.

"It's just so much easier when people are masked. It takes away a lot of those quarantines out of the equation so masks definitely help stop the spread" said Elder.

Vaccinations are also highly encouraged for students. This could help stop the spread and keep students in the classroom and out of quarantine.

To keep updated on COVID-19 and masks be sure to keep checking out our website for all the latest updates.