Masks are back for everyone in Vigo County schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Beginning Tuesday, everyone will have to mask up in Vigo County schools. This is due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the local community.

Data from the corporation says COVID-19 cases are up nearly 40% in Vigo County, and hospitalizations are right behind with a 30% increase. This led to new decisions by the district to keep local students and staff safe.

"We are all here," Denise Marie Sobieski, a retired teacher, said. "All of us are here because we care deeply about our kids. We want them to be safe, and we want to keep them in school. It's good for our kids. It's good for our parents. It's good for our teachers. It's good for our community."

This comes after a unanimous 7-0 vote by the school board Monday evening. Previously only Pre-K through 6th grade students and staff were required to wear masks at all times indoors. Now, this applies to everyone in the district regardless of age or vaccination status.

Some parents say they are not happy about the new decision.

"I hope we can get away from forcing everyone to wear a mask," Ashley Fentz, a Vigo County School parent, said. "I would really hope it would come down to the parents' decision. I think we can all agree that nobody loves our kids more than their parents. Nobody cares about their health and safety more than we do. We want the best for them. If we can send our kids to bed, make sure they eat right, make sure they are not in front of a screen all day long, we can get them to school on time, we can make sure they're dressed appropriately, we can make good choices for their health and safety."

But many other parents, like Dave Lotter, say it is the right decision due to the severity of the Delta variant in our community.

"We remember growing up through Polio," he said. "That was a godsend that we had the opportunity to prevent Polio, and we have an opportunity here to make a difference. Wear the mask."

One student also voiced his opinion on Monday's decision.

"It's not a big deal," Nathan Hawkins, a junior at South Vigo High School, said. "It doesn't bother me anymore. I hardly notice it."

School board members say the main goal is to prioritize the health and safety of all students and staff in the district. Additionally, the updated masking policy is intended to help keep kids in school for in-person learning and to avoid high quarantine numbers.

A majority of people who spoke tonight were in favor of the new policy. We should note that masks were required in order to attend the school board meeting.

The board will rediscuss changes to the COVID-19 guidelines and masking policies under two conditions. The first is if Governor Eric Holcomb releases a new executive order. The other is if the district's COVID-19 task force has a new recommendation depending on the local case and hospitalization numbers.