Masks are back for elementary students in Vigo County

The Vigo County School Corporation has revised its reopening plans. There are several important changes including stricter masking guidelines.

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 11:28 PM
Posted By: Hannah Follman

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation met on Monday evening to update the district's reopening plans for the 2021-2022 school year. 

Nearly 70 community members, including parents, students, and teachers, came to voice their opinions. But, it all came down to the final school board vote. Four board members voted in favor of the new plan, while three board members voted against it. The majority won, and now the revised plan is passed.

The newly revised plan has three distinct areas of change from the elementary level to the high school level.

All students and staff from Preschool through sixth grade will now be required to wear masks indoors. Masks will not be required outdoors, and there will be mask breaks during the day.

Students in grades 7-12 will follow different guidelines.

For students and staff in these grade levels, they will all be required to carry masks at all times and wear them in large group settings. It is then recommended but not mandated that they keep the mask on at all times. There will be the option to unmask during forward-facing instruction, band, orchestra, PE and lab work.

Finally, there are masking updates for athletic and extracurricular activities. Masks will not be required outdoors, but in indoor settings, when social distancing is not achievable, masks will go back on. This includes all athletes on the bench during games and practices.

In terms of the final decision, the public was divided. Many parents, like Megan Mollet, were not in favor of having the masks.

"I just want freedom of choice, because my opinion may change" she said. "It's just really stressful. They just want to learn and be free and be with their friends and I feel like they were really segregated last year."

Others like, Jenny Norris, were in favor of the decision. Norris and a few others advocated for universal masking for all grade levels. 

"It is really important to make every decision we can that is going to protect them," she said. "Even though masks may not be 100% preventive, it is definitely better than nothing and it's only a minor inconvenience for our kids to be able to go to school five days a week and be safe."

The school board did say this plan will be reviewed every two weeks.

Board members and health officials say this plan is in place to prioritize in-person learning. This means keeping all students in the classroom

five days a week and preventing more widespread quarantines.

