Masks and fewer fans: Indianapolis Motor Speedway announces changes for next month's Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has announced changes for next month's Indianapolis 500.

Earlier this year, the race was rescheduled to take place on Sunday, August 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone planning to go to the race will need to wear a face covering. They also say they will limit the fans attending the race to a 25 percent capacity.

The track can hold around 350,000 fans.

Other precautions the speedway will take is reassigning seats for social distancing, distributing hand sanitizer and administering temperature checks at entry and limiting options from concession stands to mostly prepackaged foods to eliminate lines.

Track officials also say they will stop selling tickets to the race on Friday, July 24.

They plan to release more details about their plans and protocols later this week.