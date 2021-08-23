Masking guidelines stay the same for Vigo County Schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Things will be staying the same in Vigo County Schools when it comes to masking requirements.

Board members discussed COVID-19 guidelines and masking at Monday's school board meeting. The board decided to stick with their decision to keep masks in place for all students and staff in at least some capacity.

While some parents agree with the decision, many others are still speaking out against it.

Toni Norris is a mother of three in the Vigo County School Corporation. She is advocating for parents to have the right to decide if kids should be masked or not.

"I'm in support for pro-choice where masking is concerned," she said. "The more of us they see, maybe they'll hear us."

She says her kids feel the same way.

"My children think its useless," Norris said.

On the other hand, other parents say keeping the masks in place is the right thing to do to keep everyone safe.

"I have grandchildren and two great grandchildren who are too young to get the vaccine, and I want them to be safe," Kelly Dumas, a retired VCSC teacher, said.

The mask frustrations among some parents is coming at a time when COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly, especially among children. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, nationwide COVID-19 cases in children have quadrupled in the past month,

School officials say masking is not only a way to keep all students and staff safe but also to keep them in school for in-person learning

"Winning the game in the long haul for us is to have a successful year of school with 180 days of in-person instruction," Dr. Rob Haworth, VSCS superintendent, said.

As of now, all students and staff from Pre-K through 6th grade are required to wear masks at all times except outdoors. Grades 7 - 12 will be required to carry masks at all times and wear them in large group settings.

Several spoke out against it Monday night, but parents like Kelly Dumas are thankful for the masks to stay in place.

"I just feel its a small price to pay for keeping everyone safe," she said.

COVID-19 guidelines and masking will be discussed again at the school board's next meeting. This will happen on Monday September 13, at 6:00 pm.