Mask mandates not here yet, but could be back in the near future

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New CDC guidance recommends wearing a mask indoors, so to go into some of your favorite local businesses, you may soon need one.

A new normal? Or the old new normal? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its course once again.

Now...Universal masking is what the CDC says you should be doing when indoors.

For one local business, this is nothing new.

Here at Anderson Medical, they never let up on COVID-19 restrictions. Just to get inside the door, customers have to pass a health screening.

"It's just a matter of when people get vaccinated, this thing will end. If they don't, it's not going to end," said David Anderson, owner of Anderson Medical.

He said he's growing frustrated with cases rising and vaccine rates dropping.

"I think people should be forced to get it if they want to participate in society. If they wanna go to their restaurants they like they should have to take it and get the vaccine," said Anderson.

He thinks a universal vaccine passport would benefit his business and the lives of others.

"I think it'd be wonderful to have a vaccine passport, I think it'd be absolutely fantastic. That way I could just go to places that accept the vaccine passport, I wouldn't have to worry about everywhere I go, I might get infected," said Anderson.

We reached out to several local entities where masking has been a huge topic.

The state of Indiana and Vigo county schools did not provide an update on their stance on the new guidelines.

The state of Illinois says they will recommend masks indoors.

Here in Vigo county, cases and vaccine rates are rising.

The health department says things are staying the same, for now.

"So at this point, nothing's changing in Vigo county, but we are now talking about what to do next," said Roni Elder, Vigo County health educator.

As far as what's next for Anderson Medical Supplies, they will be masked for the foreseeable future.

If they could see one thing change, it would be who they think is calling the shots when it comes to covid protocols.

"They shouldn't have the right to do this. I feel as though the unvaccinated are driving public health policy in this country," said Anderson.

Right now there are no mask mandates in Indiana, Illinois or Vigo county.