Mask mandate returns to Vigo County Courthouse

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An order from the Vigo County Superior Courts will make some changes at the courthouse.

These changes involve COVID-19 protocols.

This is different from a statement from the Vigo County Commissioners hours earlier.

All six judges have signed saying masks are now mandatory inside the courthouse building, whether you have been vaccinated or not.

The requirement of masks at the courthouse is not the only thing changing when it comes to COVID-19 guidelines.

Along with this, social distancing must be followed at all times.

This includes people on jury duty and court staff and guests.

Visitors will be offered masks for free if they plan to go to the courthouse.

These changes are set to go into effect immediately.

The order sent to News 10 says that if anyone violates it, they could be cited or expelled from the courthouse.

Earlier today, the Vigo County Commissioners released a statement.

The commissioners say they do not support government-sanctioned mask mandates.

According to the letter, they feel "individuals" should be making these health decisions.

However, they say they do respect groups making decisions for the people they serve.

News 10 reached out to all six division courts.

None of them were able to talk Monday afternoon.

We have also reached out to the Vigo County Commissioners.

News 10 is currently working on hearing from them.