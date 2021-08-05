Mask mandate issued for all Illinois schools, but some students are confused

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI)- Governor Pritzker issued a mandate for all Illinois schools. This decision stems from the number of cases rising due to the delta variant.

All students and teachers must be masked up regardless of vaccination status. This decision comes after the CDC'S prevention recommendations. Health and government officials are hoping this slows the spread of COVID-19.

Superintendent at Marshall High School, Kevin Ross, says he's hoping these masks can keep students healthy this school year.

"Try and prevent the spread of covid. Try to prevent quarantine and you know and you know above all else keep kids in school on a daily basis."

Some students are confused why they have to wear the mask if they are vaccinated.

A student at Marshall High School says, "I'm fully vaccinated so for somebody to tell me that I have to wear a mask although I'm already vaccinated that's gonna be opinionated by a lot of people."

If you would like to find out more about this mask mandate click here.