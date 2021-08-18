Mask mandate for Clay County Schools goes into effect Thursday

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Clay County schools are now under a new mask mandate. This comes as the county's COVID-19 positive rate has spiked. But the new mandate has sparked concerns among many parents in the district.

Amanda Langley is a parent who decided to take action after the mask mandate was put in place at Clay County Schools.

"I'm also homeschooling my 14-year-old daughter and I'm working from home, not all parents have that luxury. I know it's not easy when you have to have an income especially when they're little but those are the choices I've made. They're the best choices for my child," Langley said.

Erin Moore is another concerned parent. She has multiple children who are enrolled in the Clay County School District. She says masks have negatively impacted her children's school experience.

"The fact that they can't see their teacher's faces, it's hard to breathe. It's causing a lot of depression in kids. I know my son last year was a freshman and he said the hallways were quiet. There's no interaction between students. I just don't think that's how school should be. School is such an important time in your life. Kids should be able to be themselves and they can't when they're masked."

Danielle Cramer, another Clay County school parent of three, says she just wants her voice to be heard.

"I'm hoping with everyone united and us coming together as a community that we want this freedom of choice that it will make a difference on the school board and they will be open-minded to it," Cramer told News 10.

As for Langley, homeschooling was the best choice for her and her daughter.

"She likes being able to be home and learn on her own time and still be able to see her friends, cousins, church family, and things like that."

Masks are required in individual schools with higher than a 5% positivity rate. But masks will not be required during lunch, outdoor activities, and rigorous athletics and extracurricular activities.