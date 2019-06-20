Martinsville schools plan to jump into the world of eSports

MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - School may be out for the summer, but administrations are still working hard all across the Wabash Valley.

Our crew stopped by Martinsville, Illinois on Wednesday for their school board meeting.

The school board talked about the budget and changes to their handbooks...but one thing that stood out was their discussion on eSports.

ESports is multiplayer, competitively played video games.

It's a sport that is becoming more and more popular around the world.

Some colleges are even offering scholarships for students who want to join their eSports team.

Martinsville School District recognizes that, and the school board is considering starting an eSports team or club.

They are hoping this opens up a whole new world for more students in their school.

ESports is being recognized by the Illinois High School Association.

The school board is hoping to start this off as just a club at first and then potentially ease into actually starting a team.