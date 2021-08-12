Martinsville man airlifted after Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Martinsville, Illinois man was hurt in a Thursday morning Sullivan County crash.

It happened around 6:45 am on State Road 154 near County Road 1125 West.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Colby Boyer, of Marshall, was driving a service pickup truck when he blew a tire.

The truck left the road and crashed into a ditch filled with water.

Police said a passenger in the truck, 61-year-old Alan Lee was injured and had to be airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.